Street Foods We Wish Were Common In America

One of the greatest joys of going to a new city is taking a culinary tour of the local street food. The variety, flavor, affordability, and settings cannot be outdone, and it's easy to spend an entire vacation eating exclusively from stalls on busy city streets. In this respect, Americans are spoiled for choice. From soft pretzels and lobster rolls to tacos and Philly cheesesteaks, we have some of the best street foods right here in the U.S.

Sadly, however, some al fresco delicacies have yet to reach our shores. Around the world, vibrant street food scenes abound, and we have to travel to get a taste of what they're all about. From the iconic foods you can only find in Asia to the myriad of mouth-watering options across Africa, Europe, and Central and South America, many of us don't even know what we're missing. Keep reading to discover some of the most delicious street foods from around the world that will have you packing your bags for an international trip before you can say "poffertjes."