Fish Taco Salad Bowl Recipe
Bursting with vibrant flavors and textures, this delectable creation combines the best of two dishes: the beloved fish taco and the fresh, zesty salad bowl. Perfect for those seeking a lighter yet satisfying meal, this recipe promises a delightful fusion of tastes that will tantalize your taste buds. Recipe developer Christina Musgrave brings us her fish taco salad bowl, calling it "great for a quick healthy lunch or dinner." Better yet, "it comes together in minutes, so it's great for a busy day," she says.
Imagine succulent, flaky fish fillets, perfectly seasoned and cooked to perfection, served atop a bed of mixed greens, black beans, salsa, and creamy avocado. Topped with a drizzle of tangy lime dressing and a dollop of sour cream, this salad bowl is an explosion of flavors, bringing together the satisfaction of seafood with the refreshing goodness of greens. Whether you're hosting a summer soirée or looking for a quick and healthy weeknight dinner, this bowl is a surefire hit.
Gather your fish taco salad bowl ingredients
This fish taco salad bowl calls for tilapia, ground cumin, garlic powder, paprika, chili powder, oregano, salt, black pepper, olive oil, mixed greens, black beans, salsa, cheddar cheese, avocado, sour cream, lime juice, Dijon mustard, and honey.
Can't find tilapia or aren't a fan of fish? No problem. You can easily substitute other proteins in this dish. Musgrave advises, "Any flaky white fish would be great. Chicken or steak would also be great, but the cook time will be longer. Always use a meat thermometer to make sure protein is cooked to a safe temperature."
Prepare the taco seasoning mixture and cook the fish
While you could easily buy premade taco seasoning from the store, homemade taco seasoning allows you to customize the taste to your preference, avoiding artificial additives and controlling things like salt content.
In a small bowl, combine the cumin, garlic powder, paprika, chili powder, oregano, salt, and pepper, then sprinkle the DIY seasoning over the fish. Next, heat up a large skillet over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to the skillet and, once hot, add the fish. Cook the tilapia fillets for 4 minutes on each side.
Whisk up the zesty dressing
Then, add the remaining olive oil, lime juice, Dijon mustard, and honey to a small bowl, and use a whisk to emulsify the dressing into a smooth liquid that's reminiscent of honey mustard sauce, but with a citrusy kick that complements the fish. "The dressing is delicious; it's really balanced with the lime and honey and a boldness from the Dijon," Musgrave says.
Combine the salad ingredients, and enjoy
All that's left to do now is assemble the salads. To your serving bowls, add the mixed greens, cooked tilapia, black beans, salsa, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado, and sour cream. Pour the dressing over the top and give the whole dish a thorough toss before diving in.
If you are looking to add a bit more bulk to this meal, Musgrave has a few simple suggestions. "This could be a meal on its own, but cilantro lime rice and tortilla chips make great additions," she says. And if you want to pack this for lunch on the go throughout the week? Musgrave says that's a great idea — just store the ingredients separately and combine them when you're ready to eat for the best texture.
- ¼ teaspoon cumin
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon paprika
- ¼ teaspoon chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon oregano
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 4 tilapia fillets
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, for cooking
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, for dressing
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 3 cups mixed greens
- ½ cup black beans
- ½ cup salsa
- ¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 avocado, sliced
- ¼ cup sour cream
- Combine the cumin, garlic powder, paprika, chili powder, oregano, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Stir to combine.
- Sprinkle the seasoning mixture over the tilapia fillets.
- Heat the cooking olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the tilapia fillets and cook for 4 minutes per side, then set aside.
- In a small bowl, combine the extra virgin olive oil, lime juice, Dijon mustard, and honey.
- Assemble the salads by diving the mixed greens, black beans, and cooked tilapia among bowls. Top with salsa, cheddar cheese, avocado, and sour cream, and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|505
|Total Fat
|32.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|73.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|26.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.4 g
|Total Sugars
|4.5 g
|Sodium
|532.3 mg
|Protein
|32.6 g