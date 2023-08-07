The Questionable, Yet Effective, Potato Peel Hack We Learned From Recipe For Disaster

While the gimmicky CW cooking show "Recipe for Disaster" might seem like an unlikely place to learn a helpful new kitchen hint, we'll take our hacks where we can get them — and we may have learned a pretty decent one on a recent episode. Potato peeling isn't anyone's favorite kitchen task, and in fact, was once the bane of many an enlisted soldier's time on KP (kitchen patrol) duty. Soldiers used to joke that the initials stood for "keep peeling," as the task seemed endless. Even when you're not feeding an entire barracks, it can still be pretty boring to be stuck peeling enough spuds to make a decent-sized pot of mashed potatoes.

One team competing on "Recipe for Disaster" skipped out on this chore by instead boiling their potatoes, skins and all, pushing the potatoes through a ricer, and trusting this tool to separate skins from the flesh. While the judges seemed dubious at first, they ultimately decided that the ricer had done a good enough job of at least keeping any large chunks of peel from invading, so they gave the shortcut-taking chef team a pass.

As it turns out, the reality show chefs are hardly the first to employ a ricer instead of a potato peeler. Culinary scientist and mashed potato expert Ali Bouzari shared with CBC that he spent years perfecting his mashed potato recipe, which also utilizes this technique.