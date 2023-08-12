Why These Japanese Strawberries Cost Almost $500 A Pop

If you asked Chef Paul Hollywood, he would say the expensive price tag is well worth it. In his YouTube series, "Paul Hollywood Eats Japan," he explained how he felt about the Bijin-Hime Strawberry. "It makes you really happy. It's like an apple meets a strawberry meets a grape meets a whole bunch of red roses that you smell."

It's possible Japanese attitudes towards gift-giving determine the importance of these strawberries — something skeptical Americans might not understand. They're not for everyday consumption, they are most likely to be gifts for people who appreciate both their price and their value. In Japan, there's a long tradition of giving gifts of perfectly shaped fruit, which accounts for the fact that the Bijin-Hime Strawberry is not the only surprisingly expensive fruit you'll find in Japan. Certain varieties of grapes, melons, and mangoes, are equally — if not more — expensive. In every instance, the fruit is grown by the equivalent of a master craftsman, making it more of a work of art than a piece of produce. Each fruit is grown to specific standards, often in a certain region, and always in small, carefully-tended quantities. And the fact that these fruits are only perfectly ripe for a short moment of time only adds to their value. They are seen as the embodiment of the transient essence of summer.

Are you persuaded to try the strawberries yourself? If not, you can opt for another special strawberry that costs $5 each.