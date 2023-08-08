TikTok Is Using The Sun To Make The Best Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries

You've probably heard the commonly used saying, "So hot outside that you could cook an egg." However, one TikToker took that expression literally, but instead of frying eggs, they've used the heat from the sun to make chocolate-covered strawberries. It's not as bizarre as it sounds. With sweltering temperatures in many locations, especially during the summer, it turns out that your backyard may become a natural oven on a cloudless day.

A TikToker opened two bars of Hershey's milk chocolate and laid it on the table outside. After only about 20 minutes, the chocolate bars had completely melted into a fine chocolatey goo. From there, it's the simple matter of forking a strawberry and dipping it into the chocolate until covered, and then you're free to enjoy. It's hardly a novel invention with other TikTokers also sharing their own versions of the hack. For instance, one TikToker swapped Hershey's chocolate bars for several Hershey's kisses instead. Meanwhile, another TikToker put their bowls of chocolate on a metal table (which may help it heat faster).

Several people shared their own ideas for the hack, with one user expressing concern about flying insects getting into the chocolate. Another user suggested how you could have chocolate-covered strawberries on the go, writing, "Quicker hack is to putting it on the dashboard on the drive to the park."