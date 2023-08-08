Beloved Pasta Sauce Brand Rao's Homemade Will Soon Be Part Of The Campbell Soup Family

What do Ina Garten, Costco shoppers, and food giant Campbell Soup Company all have in common? They all seem to agree that for jarred pasta sauce, one brand stands above the rest — Rao's Homemade. Campbell's must have noticed the hubbub surrounding the jarred pasta sauce brand (named after the famous Rao's Italian restaurant in New York City) because it just announced that it has purchased Sovos Brands, the company that owns Rao's. Rao's, along with Michael Angelo's Frozen Foods and Noosa Yogurt, was sold to Campbell's for $2.7 billion (via The Washington Post). So what does this mean for everyone who swears that Rao's is the only sauce worth buying?

While Campbell's will benefit from the purchase by adding a line of pasta sauce to its brand, some are wondering what will happen to Rao's. It seems that the biggest benefit for the sauce brand is an expanded reach. Rao's was already performing well for Sovos Brands, generating nearly 70% of sales in 2022 and growing 34.9% year over year. According to a Campbell's press release, Sovos Brands' portfolio will benefit from Campbell's established supply chain and will also see increased distribution, with plans to make Rao's and Michael Angelo's household names. But what do fans of Rao's have to say?