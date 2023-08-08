I Ate At Gordon Ramsay's Flagship London Restaurant For The First Time And It Was Different Than I Expected

My husband and I knew that we couldn't miss dining at Gordon Ramsay's flagship restaurant on our trip to London. The world-renowned chef was only 31 when he opened its doors in 1998, and since then, it's gained three Michelin stars that put the food's excellence in perspective. Because of its limited dining space, sheer popularity, and celebrity owner, we had to book our table three months in advance.

Small and unassuming, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay is the perfect example of "blink and you might miss it." The façade is nothing special — just a white building with a black door and window, only identifiable by an easy-to-miss rectangular sign. After you finally decide you're in the right place, a doorman confirms your reservation before leading you inside. You notice within the first few glances that the dining room mirrors the exterior in simplicity, but something about this adds to the charm, making you feel more comfortable like you "fit" no matter who you are. To paint a picture of its intimacy, the restaurant only seats 45 people.

This immediate impression was the first thing that rearranged my expectations, though not in a bad way — I was just surprised that the restaurant's larger-than-life reputation didn't lead to a flashier presence. It's also specifically structured; you won't see an extensive menu but rather a few choices that keep the process simple.