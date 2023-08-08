The Difference Between Funnel Cakes And Elephant Ears

What's a visit to the county fair without a delectable, crispy funnel cake or elephant ear covered in sugar? These two sweet treats are a staple at carnivals and related venues. They share some of the same ingredients and toppings, too. Plus, they're both fried in oil and not exactly the healthiest, but who cares about those things when you're at the carnival, right? That's where you're supposed to eat junk food. These two foods also both feature a large circular shape that can fit perfectly on a big plate, but they differ in a few ways, as well.

The most obvious difference between these two fritters can be detected simply by looking at each of them. Although they both have a similar disc-like appearance, funnel cakes have discernable, lacy sections in them, comparable to a pretzel, but with a lot more overlapping pieces. Elephant ears typically have large bubbles caused by air pockets, but the mass is just one big blob.

This contrasting appearance points to a few other key differences between elephant ears and funnel cakes: their ingredients, how they're made, and the tools needed to make them. (Hint hint, they're called funnel cakes for a reason.)