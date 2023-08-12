The Time Grimace Was Involved In A Major Lawsuit

Over the decades, McDonald's has found itself at the center of no shortage of lawsuits. Whether plaintiffs were alleging that its coffee was too hot or its environmental impact too great, the company's lawyers have kept active. But one case, in particular, had less to do with McDonald's food services and more with a certain purple creature who has recently enjoyed a renewed relevance in the TikTok age.

Technically, the case was not specifically against Grimace. Rather, the contested issue was the origins of many McDonaldland characters, also including Mayor McCheese and Officer Big Mac.

It all began in 1970, when Sid and Marty Krofft — at the time, hot children's television producers and puppeteers whose "H.R. Pufnstuf," "The Bugaloos," and "The Banana Splits" had successfully blended trippy costumed characters and variety television — were approached by an advertising agency called Needham, Harper & Steers, eager to pitch McDonald's on a "Pufnstuf" campaign. As alleged in a 1973 lawsuit and 1977 appeal, the Kroffts and Needham were in contact "six or seven more times" while developing a "McDonald advertising campaign based on the H.R. Pufnstuf series." Soon after, Marty Krofft was notified by Needham that the campaign had been canceled.

Among its denizens, the "Pufnstuf" series included a bumbling mayor, an incompetent police officer, and a multi-armed evil creature. In January of 1971, the first McDonaldland commercial was broadcast on network TV; subsequent ads, revolving around such characters as Mayor McCheese, Hamburglar, and four-armed "Evil Grimace," had a distinctly Krofft-ian feel.