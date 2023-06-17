McDonald's Grimace Shake Review: It Deserves A Grimace

McDonald's fans are having a hard time wrapping their heads around the fact that the Grimace shake actually exists. After all, one of the most-loved characters from Ronald's wild menagerie has hardly gotten his due over the years. Discovering there's a shake that's not only named after him but also captures his eye-popping purple hue takes a little getting used to. And the fact that it's featured in a pricey Grimace birthday meal that commemorates the big guy's big day has some Mickey D maniacs seeing red.

Good news, fast-food fans: The deal is real! Considering the backstory is that he's a giant taste bud, Grimace is deserving of nothing less than a flavor sensation for his celebratory shake. The swirling violet concoction already calls to mind the color of his amorphous, pre-Teletubby form. Does the sweetness of the shake itself live up to his sugary personality? Or does this psychedelic sipper's novelty fade before the straw hits the bottom of the cup? We had to find out for ourselves. So we set our taste testers on "stun" and made tracks to the nearest Golden Arches to give it a try.