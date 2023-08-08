MrBeast's Empire Is Hit By A $100M Burger Lawsuit

In late 2020, YouTuber MrBeast launched a ghost kitchen-based restaurant chain, MrBeast Burger. As of January 2023, the burger chain had brought in more than $150 million in revenue, with a net profit of about $30 million. Despite the initial success, however, MrBeast Burger now finds itself at the center of not one, but two beefy lawsuits.

At the end of July, MrBeast sued Virtual Dining Concepts — the ghost kitchen responsible for making MrBeast Burger's food — and alleged that the kitchen failed to control for quality. He further accused VDC of damaging his reputation by producing sub-par food associated with his name and brand and failing to compensate him accordingly.

In light of the YouTuber's lawsuit and the fact that he thinks his brand's burgers are inedible, VDC responded with its own lawsuit, claiming that MrBeast was trying to back out of the contract. VDC also alleged that MrBeast intentionally sabotaged the brand when he couldn't negotiate a new deal. As such, the ghost kitchen intended to sue him for $100 million.