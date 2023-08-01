Even MrBeast Thinks His Company's Burgers Are Inedible

The lawsuit comes on the heels of a series of customer complaints about MrBeast Burger's food, some of which are featured in the lawsuit documents reported by People. There have been "thousands" of bad reviews supporting MrBeast AKA Jimmy Donaldson's belief that the burgers from his virtual kitchen are "inedible." "It is sad that MrBeast would put his name on this," one review reads, a statement that supports Donaldson's claim that his reputation has been harmed. Donaldson says he has reached out to Virtual Dining Concepts in an attempt to fix the problem, but his concerns went unaddressed.

Beyond his own reputation, Donaldson is also concerned about the customer. When the MrBeast Burger concept was first released in 2020, things didn't always go perfectly, and Donaldson posted on Twitter that he was committed to "do[ing] what I have to to make it right." But while Donaldson was focused on quality control and making customers happy, Virtual Dining Concepts had another agenda, according to the lawsuit documents: "Pitch[ing] the virtual restaurant model to other celebrities for its own benefit." What happens next for Donaldson has yet to be determined, but we bet he won't be biting into any MrBeast Burgers anytime soon.