Even MrBeast Thinks His Company's Burgers Are Inedible
You may know Jimmy Donaldson better as MrBeast. He's the YouTube sensation who has garnered 172 million subscribers on the video streaming platform, and for understandable reasons: He gives away some pretty cool stuff through his videos, including cars and money. When his career seemed like it couldn't get any cooler, MrBeast Burger was born in late 2020, a concept that featured virtual kitchens making burgers and fries that would then be delivered by services like DoorDash.
To make all this possible, Donaldson fostered an agreement with a Florida company called Virtual Dining Concepts. But things must have not been as dreamy as they seemed because yesterday Donaldson filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming it provided "low quality" and "inedible" food and that it caused "material, irreparable harm" to both the MrBeast Burger concept and Donaldson's own personal character (via People and Nation's Restaurant News). Donaldson seeks to end his partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts and close down the MrBeast Burger business, hoping a federal judge in New York will agree with his claim of breach of contract.
Here's what it took for MrBeast to deem his own burgers 'inedible'
The lawsuit comes on the heels of a series of customer complaints about MrBeast Burger's food, some of which are featured in the lawsuit documents reported by People. There have been "thousands" of bad reviews supporting MrBeast AKA Jimmy Donaldson's belief that the burgers from his virtual kitchen are "inedible." "It is sad that MrBeast would put his name on this," one review reads, a statement that supports Donaldson's claim that his reputation has been harmed. Donaldson says he has reached out to Virtual Dining Concepts in an attempt to fix the problem, but his concerns went unaddressed.
Beyond his own reputation, Donaldson is also concerned about the customer. When the MrBeast Burger concept was first released in 2020, things didn't always go perfectly, and Donaldson posted on Twitter that he was committed to "do[ing] what I have to to make it right." But while Donaldson was focused on quality control and making customers happy, Virtual Dining Concepts had another agenda, according to the lawsuit documents: "Pitch[ing] the virtual restaurant model to other celebrities for its own benefit." What happens next for Donaldson has yet to be determined, but we bet he won't be biting into any MrBeast Burgers anytime soon.