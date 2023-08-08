Club & Butter Chardonnay Minis Review: This Natural Partnership Creates A Satisfactory Pairing

The word "perfect" may be inherently hyperbolic. Yet considering the number of culinary pairings that combine blissfully, it's easy to forgive the term's common usage. Take white wine and crackers — quite frankly, the borderline perfection of this pairing with or without cheese is self-evident to anyone who's ever nibbled on a box of Club Minis alongside a glass of Butter Chardonnay. This helps explain why those two popular brands recently joined forces to create a cracker made with wine.

Now, the folks at JaM Cellars, which produces Butter Chardonnay, and Club crackers didn't concoct a boozy cracker prone to raise one's blood alcohol content — the white wine's alcohol cooks off during the production process. Still, we were immensely intrigued by this symbiotic oddity. And seeing how the new, special edition Club & Butter Chardonnay Minis crackers do, in fact, use the popular JaM Cellars wine as an actual ingredient, we simply had to try some.

With our curiosity piqued by this bizarre new cracker flavor, we were able to obtain a box to taste test along with a bottle of the Butter Chardonnay that inspired its creation courtesy of JaM Cellars and Club crackers. If you're wondering what to make of this new, limited-time item, keep reading, as we review the Club & Butter Chardonnay Minis crackers.