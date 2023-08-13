Fast Food Restaurants That Serve Low-Quality Beef

Fast food beef is continually besieged by rumors of bad ingredients. Sometimes this reputation is undeserved, but it's all too common for a fast food company to use beef that's genuinely low in quality. Now, this doesn't necessarily mean that everything about the beef is terrible. Rather, let's say that there's something about it that makes it less than optimal. For many brands, that could be the use of antibiotics, given that most restaurants source meat from companies that treat herds with antibiotics, a practice that can increase the risk of generating antibiotic-resistant bacteria that can cause serious trouble for humans who encounter the germs.

There's more to the issue of underwhelming beef, of course. A company may use antibiotic-free beef, but that means nothing if the meat is mixed with so many fillers you begin to wonder if it still counts as beef. A 2008 study published in the Annals of Diagnostic Pathology found that the hamburgers from eight different fast food restaurants varied greatly in quality and content, with one containing only 2.1% actual meat. The rest of the material was gristle, bone, fat, and, in a couple of shocking cases, parasites (for better or for worse, the study didn't name names). If you're concerned about beef quality at the restaurants you like, look for sourcing information on their websites first. Then, take a look at our list of fast food restaurants that use low-quality beef to figure out where you may want to steer clear.