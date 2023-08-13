Amp Up Your Trendy Espresso Tonic With A Splash Of Coke

Caffeine lovers are always looking for new ways to switch up their typical coffee routines, because having the same boring latte every day can get old fast. Espresso tonic, a mixture of tonic water and espresso, is one of those ways, and now, even that is getting a viral upgrade. Meet the drink that combines Diet Coke, lemon juice, and espresso.

The Diet Coke, espresso, and lemon drink went viral on TikTok after its creator Joe Hegyes (@bequietjoe) shared a video of their creation set to a Dean Martin song. In the video, Hegyes fills their glass about three-quarters of the way to the top with Diet Coke, adds a shot or two of espresso, and finishes by squeezing a little bit of lemon on top. The Diet Coke creation looks to be the perfect combination of caffeine, carbonation, sweetness, and bite. Hegyes even calls it the "perfect post-dinner beverage."