You Might Be Forgetting A Crucial Step When Using A Grill Press
A grill press is a stupendous cooking tool. While many people think it can only be used outdoors on a grill, it functions just as well indoors on a stovetop. It is suitable for a variety of meals, because it has flavor-enhancing capabilities that can elevate the taste of nearly any food, from proteins to fruits and vegetables. However, not everyone knows how to use this hand tool, so many neglect a crucial step when cooking with it.
If you want sear marks on both sides of your food — and who doesn't — you have to preheat a grill press. Fortunately, this is easy to do. Whether cooking outdoors or indoors, you only need to place the grill press (flat-side down) on the grill or stovetop for about 10 minutes at medium heat — it must sit long enough for the entire surface to heat up evenly. After that, it's ready to go.
More tips for getting the most out of your grill press
After preheating, you can't just push a grill press down on something you want to cook and hope for great results. There are a few other things you'll need to do to have the best outcome. For example, if your grill press is cast iron, just like a skillet, you'll want to make sure you've pre-seasoned it to prevent sticking and help guard against rust.
The key to getting food to cook perfectly when using a grill press is to use even pressure. It doesn't take a great deal of pressure, however — if you push down too hard, you'll lose all of those yummy juices. Arguably, one of the best techniques is to place the grill press on your food and let the weight of the item do all the pressing.
The most important thing to remember, however, is your hands will be close to the heat. Wearing heat-resistant gloves is a must for safety when using a grill press.