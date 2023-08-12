You Might Be Forgetting A Crucial Step When Using A Grill Press

A grill press is a stupendous cooking tool. While many people think it can only be used outdoors on a grill, it functions just as well indoors on a stovetop. It is suitable for a variety of meals, because it has flavor-enhancing capabilities that can elevate the taste of nearly any food, from proteins to fruits and vegetables. However, not everyone knows how to use this hand tool, so many neglect a crucial step when cooking with it.

If you want sear marks on both sides of your food — and who doesn't — you have to preheat a grill press. Fortunately, this is easy to do. Whether cooking outdoors or indoors, you only need to place the grill press (flat-side down) on the grill or stovetop for about 10 minutes at medium heat — it must sit long enough for the entire surface to heat up evenly. After that, it's ready to go.