A Woman Allegedly Killed Her In-Laws With Poisonous Death Cap Mushrooms

According to suspect Erin Patterson, the mushroom poisoning was entirely accidental. "I'm devastated. I loved them. And I can't believe that this has happened, and I'm so sorry," she said during a recent interview. The in-laws killed and injured by the incident were the family members of her ex-husband, Simon. She remained close to them after the separation. Of the individuals present during the meal, Patterson and her two children were the only ones spared from sickness. The children didn't consume the same lunch as the adults. However, Patterson did, which is the primary reason she's suspected of murder.

This is far from the first time these fungi have caused devastation across Australia. Four people died in 2002, two people died in 2012, and four more became sick in 2014. From spring 2018 to 2019, around 900 individuals called poison centers after consuming unknown mushrooms, and in 2021, three people were hospitalized as a direct result of death caps.

Because it's hard to distinguish poisonous mushrooms from safe ones, it's best to keep your pets and children away from them, don't pick them without gloves, and don't make the mistake of cooking them. As of now, Erin Patterson has not been charged.