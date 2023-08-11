Red Flags Your Dried Beans Have Gone Bad

If you typically rely on the convenience of canned beans and have been ignoring all the benefits of dried beans, it's time you made the switch. Dried beans are affordable, more flavorful, versatile, and boast a crazy-long shelf life. And don't believe the myth: You don't have to worry about the inconvenience of soaking dried beans overnight before they're ready to cook. There are other options to speed up the process, like a quick-soak method involving a short boil, a longer cooking time, or even cooking the dried beans in a pressure cooker like an Instant Pot.

All their benefits acknowledged, though, there are a couple of things you need to look out for when cooking with dried beans. While studies have found that dried beans can potentially hang out in your pantry for up to 30 years under the right conditions, most dried beans that you'll buy at the store will stay good for about a year or so. There are several red flags that can tell you when your dried beans are likely bad. These include dark spots or discoloring on beans that typically are a uniform color, or an "off" or rancid smell. Of course, some red flags are redder than others; if you open your bag of dried beans and see weevils, mold, or pest droppings, throw out the entire bag and check the rest of your pantry for further spoilage or infestations.