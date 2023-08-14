How Worried Should You Be About Exploding Watermelons?

Watermelons have a slight air of mystery. While a watermelon's outward appearance can be indicative of what's going on beneath its tough exterior, you never really know what you're getting until you cut it open. If you're lucky, the inner flesh is red, sweet, and juicy. Other times, the fruit may be disappointingly pale and spongy. However, the internal workings of watermelons are never more mind-boggling than when the fruit spontaneously combusts on your kitchen counter.

Exploding watermelons may sound like a mindless game you can play on your iPad, but in reality, it's a phenomenon that can occur when watermelons begin undergoing the fermentation process. Fermentation occurs when microorganisms like bacteria, yeast, and mold feast on carbohydrates and sugars to produce energy without the presence of oxygen. As a result of this anaerobic process, sugars and starches are transformed into alcohols and acids, and the microorganisms produce carbon dioxide as a byproduct.

When the inner flesh of a watermelon begins to ferment, the carbon dioxide released has no way of getting through the thick rind. Consequently, pressure begins to build up inside the watermelon, which can eventually lead to combustion. The damage can be minimal, with the watermelon simply splitting open and oozing foam, or it can be dramatic, producing a spray that could rival Splash Mountain.