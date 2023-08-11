FruitTok Turns To The World's Cultures For A Tasty Trend

There are around 2,000 types of fruit in the world, and a growing TikTok movement tempts us to sample as many as we can. FruitTok is a corner of the social media app that lends itself to experimentation by encouraging buying local — or foreign — fruits in the name of love for nature's candy. TikTokers travel the world and the shelves of their local grocery stores to showcase fruits their followers may have never heard of, recording their thoughts and advice. Fruit by fruit, the trend draws from cultures around the world for wisdom on the most delicious fruits. This one should go on the list of TikTok trends you should be trying — after all, getting involved is as simple as being more adventurous with your fruit.

There's a buffet of fruit-forward creators on the platform, each with a slightly different angle on incorporating fruit into their content and their day-to-day lives. One TikToker, @fruitbabybri, records their grocery store fruit hauls, showcasing everything from staples like strawberries to more exotic players, like tamarind, breadfruit, pink raspberries, lemon drop melons, and banana blossoms.

Other accounts really highlight specific fruits that many viewers have likely never tried, let alone heard of. One prominent FruitTok creator, @sooziethefoodie, posted a viral video of themself trying the potentially dangerous Monstera deliciosa, which can burn your throat if eaten before it's ripe. They compared its flavor to "mango with pineapple and raspberry."