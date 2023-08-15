You Should Be Cooking Your French Dips In Dark Beer

The ideal French dip sandwich is a satisfying whirl of textures and flavors. The meat melts in your mouth, the roll is moist and chewy, and once you take a bite, the savory explosion creates an unforgettable experience. However, adding one simple element to your recipe can make the dish even better.

When you include beer, you benefit in two very different ways. First, the beer adds a unique taste that you can't really get from any other ingredient. It infuses your food with an earthy element that provides an intriguing depth to the flavor profile. Secondly, alcohol is an exceptional tenderizer for meat. Collagen is a protein that forms the connective tissue that keeps muscles strong and resilient. Beer contains alpha acids, which help break down collagen. By adding beer to your French dip recipe, the muscle tissue can no longer hold together, resulting in a highly desirable melt-in-your-mouth quality.