Starbucks' Summer Remix Menu Is Not Really Anything New
It's that time of year again when Starbucks rolls out its Summer Remix Menu — per a company press release shared with Mashed. The coffee giant is announcing its latest offerings today, August 14, promising "cool twists" on three popular menu items (much like last summer, when Starbucks remixed customers' favorite drinks for more customized opportunities).
The limited-time 2023 lineup features a trio of options, which aren't exactly new but do offer some fun upgrades to menu staples. All of them are now available to order in stores and on the Starbucks app.
Leading the options is the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with Caramel Syrup in a Caramel Lined Cup, which builds on Starbucks' flavored cold brew that's already a hit. This version sweetens it by adding caramel sauce all over the cup to give it more flavor.
There's also the Iced Chai Latte with Matcha Cream Cold Foam, which combines the chain's popular spiced tea drink with matcha green tea in the form of cold foam on top. And rounding out the remix drinks is the Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade for a frozen slushie-take on the half-tea, half-lemonade option already on Starbucks menus.
You can order the drinks even after summer is over
Although Starbucks' latest remixes are new on the official menu, these mash-ups have already been available prior to this summer. Thanks to Starbucks' secret menu hacks and the easy customization options available when ordering in-store or on the official app, customers have long been able to order these beverages. The ingredients are among those the chain already stocks.
In fact, the press release announcing Starbucks' Summer Remix Menu confirms patrons can continue ordering these drinks year-round, though they won't continue to appear on the menu in an official capacity after summer is over.
The simplest remix drink to continue enjoying all year is likely the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with its caramel syrup, as Starbucks already gives patrons the option to line their cups with any syrup of their choosing. Likewise, the Iced Chai Latte, its foam, and the Iced Black Tea Lemonade all appear on the coffee chain's regular menu. So, you can easily request to mix or tweak your drinks with the cold foam topper or to blend the tea-lemonade drink, for as long as those extra options are still available. Needless to say, Starbucks' remixes aren't that groundbreaking — though they do make for a fun summer drink lineup.