Starbucks' Summer Remix Menu Is Not Really Anything New

It's that time of year again when Starbucks rolls out its Summer Remix Menu — per a company press release shared with Mashed. The coffee giant is announcing its latest offerings today, August 14, promising "cool twists" on three popular menu items (much like last summer, when Starbucks remixed customers' favorite drinks for more customized opportunities).

The limited-time 2023 lineup features a trio of options, which aren't exactly new but do offer some fun upgrades to menu staples. All of them are now available to order in stores and on the Starbucks app.

Leading the options is the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with Caramel Syrup in a Caramel Lined Cup, which builds on Starbucks' flavored cold brew that's already a hit. This version sweetens it by adding caramel sauce all over the cup to give it more flavor.

There's also the Iced Chai Latte with Matcha Cream Cold Foam, which combines the chain's popular spiced tea drink with matcha green tea in the form of cold foam on top. And rounding out the remix drinks is the Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade for a frozen slushie-take on the half-tea, half-lemonade option already on Starbucks menus.