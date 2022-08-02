Starbucks' New Menu Remixes Your Favorite Drinks — Literally

On August 1, Starbucks launched a second summer menu. The new offerings — dubbed the Summer Menu Remix — isn't a whole new crop of items like usual, rather it provides new ways to enjoy your favorites. This menu is a series of customizations, or remixes, of some of the coffee chain's most popular options. The remixes dropping this August include Pink Drink topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam, black tea lemonade blended with ice, and salted caramel cream cold brew in a caramel-lined cup.

The best part? These remixes can be used on any beverage when ordering through the Starbucks app for as long as the Summer Menu Remix lasts. For all of these remixes, you'll want to start by clicking "customize" after you've picked out your drink. Then, to add cold foam, just select "add cold foam" under toppings. To make anything blended (the way Frappuccinos are prepared), select "add blended" under the Preparation heading. To have the cup of any drink heavily drizzled with caramel or mocha syrup, go to the "Add-ins" section and select "add line the cup." And now you finally know what that's called, so really, it's a two-for-one.

Unlike the Starbucks summer menu that left Reddit unhappy, the customizable nature of this menu means it's sure to be a hit with anyone. Maybe even those picky Redditors.