McDonald's Wasn't The First Fast Food Chain To Take The Value Meal Nationwide

McDonald's is so synonymous with dominating fast food that you might assume the innovations that have shaped the industry all originated beneath the glow of the Golden Arches. Even if it wasn't the first fast-food chain (that was White Castle), we tend to think that once McDonald's was up and running, it was leading from the front. As it turns out, the concept of the value meal owes its existence to Wendy's.

Wendy's was the first chain to launch a nationwide value menu in 1989, in an effort to compete with the massive discounts on big-ticket items its competitors offered. Denny Lynch, senior vice president of communications at Wendy's International told QSR Web: "All of the hamburger chains were going after each other and it escalated to the point where we were seeing 99-cent Whoppers and Big Macs. [...] We had the idea of rather than selling one of our big items at 99 cents, creating a whole menu with 99-cent items."

It took a while, but in the end, the big boys copied Wendy's. Taco Bell started offering 59-cent tacos a year later, but McDonald's didn't launch its Dollar Menu until 2002. Anyone paying attention to food prices over the past few years will be asking the same question: How can the meals still be so cheap after more than 30 years?