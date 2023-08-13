You Should Be Making Citrus Stock More Often. Here's Why

Citrus stock might come as a surprise to most, but it's a recipe that's changing the way we view citrus fruits and their environmental impact. The citrus industry is massive, with a staggering 15.4 million tons of limes alone produced and shipped globally each year (via Liquor.com). Considering the substantial amount of citrus fruit involved, it's crucial to address potential waste.

This is where citrus stock steps in to save the day. The process is simple; just pressure cook leftover citrus scraps and pulp them in water for 30 minutes. This method has caused a bit of a shake-up in the bar scene since it was introduced with the help of Kelsey Ramage of Trash Tiki, a company that aims to reduce bar waste. Restaurant and bar owners have been quick to catch on, and one place even uses the mix to replace its citrus juices completely.

Mixologists have been enthusiastic about jazzing up the formula, concocting their own unique versions. One bartender in NYC puts her own twist on a lime stock, adding sugar to stabilize the mixture and extend its freshness. She describes it as a blend between a cordial and a stock, dubbing her creation a Sour Lemon. Ultimately, this waste-reducing technique is a win for both your wallet and the environment.