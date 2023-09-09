Baked Eggplant Rollatini Recipe

Cheesy eggplant dishes loaded with tomato sauce are arguably the peak of comfort food. Satisfying the need for salty flavors, vegetable content, and versatility to pair with your favorite starch, this baked eggplant rollatini recipe is a winner. Mashed recipe developer Catherine Brookes shares this tasty recipe, which you might want to think of as eggplant parmesan 2.0.

Sliced eggplant is stuffed and rolled into little bundles brimming with a tasty cheese filling, while marinara sauce ties it all together, offering all the elements we love from Italian food. Brookes describes, "This recipe is so wholesome and warming with soft baked eggplant; a delicious, rich, herby filling; and plenty of melty cheese." The final dish is baked in a large casserole, making it an excellent option to bring to a potluck or serve at a dinner party. Plus, if you're eager to have leftovers, simply double the recipe and make it in a larger baking dish.