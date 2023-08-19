No, The Yellow Stuff That Seeps Out Of Crab Isn't Actually Mustard

Crabs, when they're served with their shells on, make for a delicious but very messy eating experience, one that may involve tools that seem like they were sourced from a hardware store such as wooden mallets and leg crackers that closely resemble pliers. Once you breach the exoskeletal barrier, though, chunks of sweet crab meat aren't the only thing you're going to encounter. There's also going to be a big blob of a yellowish goo that many call mustard due to the obvious resemblance, although of course, anyone over kindergarten age is unlikely to believe that crustaceans are really capable of producing the actual condiment itself.

The mustard-like substance inside a crab is actually its hepatopancreas, which is a digestive organ. It works to filter the blood circulating through the crab's body, serving a similar function to a human liver. It also acts in a similar fashion to a human pancreas by releasing digestive enzymes that can break down the toxins that are caught by the filter. As the word hepatopancreas doesn't roll trippingly off the tongue, this yellowish stuff is often known by various nicknames. While some people do, in fact, call it mustard, there are those who (erroneously) call it crab fat while still others prefer the term tomalley. Lobsters, too, have a similar substance inside them, although theirs resembles a greenish goo more so than it does mustard.