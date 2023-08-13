You Can Actually Cook Steak In Your Car – But Should You?

August is undeniably a scorching hot month, especially in New Mexico, where temperatures have skyrocketed past 100 degrees Fahrenheit. However, these numbers are nothing compared to the heat inside a hot car. According to a study by KOAT, in these conditions, it only takes five minutes for car temperatures to reach 130 degrees Fahrenheit and 15 minutes for the number to soar past 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Though this heat must be undeniably uncomfortable (and potentially dangerous), it has the potential to do something unheard of — cook a steak. In another experiment by KOAT, news director Double J placed an uncooked steak on a car dashboard for an hour and a half. Temperatures reached 124 degrees Fahrenheit — about 20 degrees short of what the USDA recommends for cooking steak. Another individual, @imjustinschmidt, shared a video on TikTok after cooking a steak on their dashboard. Following better safety precautions, Justin waited for the meat's internal temperature to reach 175 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the taste test was disappointing. "Not the best," they wrote.

In conclusion, just because something can be done doesn't mean it should. Consuming steak cooked on your car's dashboard can be risky from a food safety perspective, and it probably won't taste great, either. However, those looking to whip up a meal via vehicle may not be out of luck.