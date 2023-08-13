You Can Actually Cook Steak In Your Car – But Should You?
August is undeniably a scorching hot month, especially in New Mexico, where temperatures have skyrocketed past 100 degrees Fahrenheit. However, these numbers are nothing compared to the heat inside a hot car. According to a study by KOAT, in these conditions, it only takes five minutes for car temperatures to reach 130 degrees Fahrenheit and 15 minutes for the number to soar past 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
Though this heat must be undeniably uncomfortable (and potentially dangerous), it has the potential to do something unheard of — cook a steak. In another experiment by KOAT, news director Double J placed an uncooked steak on a car dashboard for an hour and a half. Temperatures reached 124 degrees Fahrenheit — about 20 degrees short of what the USDA recommends for cooking steak. Another individual, @imjustinschmidt, shared a video on TikTok after cooking a steak on their dashboard. Following better safety precautions, Justin waited for the meat's internal temperature to reach 175 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the taste test was disappointing. "Not the best," they wrote.
In conclusion, just because something can be done doesn't mean it should. Consuming steak cooked on your car's dashboard can be risky from a food safety perspective, and it probably won't taste great, either. However, those looking to whip up a meal via vehicle may not be out of luck.
Is this alternative method a better option?
So, if cooking a steak on a dashboard isn't a good idea, how about cooking on your car's engine? Like dashboard cooking, there are some safety risks — many of which can be mitigated by following proper procedures. For one, engines aren't the cleanest surfaces to cook on. That's why you should wrap your steak in aluminum foil before you start. Because grease from your steak could cause a fire, you must ensure your wrapping is thorough. Additionally, too many leaking juices could harm your engine. As far as your health is concerned, you should be fine as long as you hit the proper temperatures and practice this method sparingly.
@imjustinschmidt
Replying to @jamesryker13 I tried cooking a steak in my car!
Where you place your slab of meat is key. Position it on the hottest part of your engine, away from moving parts. It's also possible to cook steak while you're driving, though a wire should be used to secure it so it doesn't slip into any cracks.
Whether you choose to partake in this car cooking trend is entirely up to you, but in general, we don't recommend it due to potential safety issues. If you do decide to do this, make sure you have a thermostat handy to check your steak's internal temperature.