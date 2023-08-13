The Best Seafood You'll Find At Steakhouse Chains

Steakhouse chains are amazing for bold and beefy entrées that will surely satisfy your palate and fulfill your cravings for all things umami. But what about when you're in the mood for a lighter approach to your evening meal? Most steakhouse restaurants dish up seafood options for customers, but which are actually worth your time is another topic completely. That's why we've hand-picked some of the very best seafood offerings at steakhouse chains out there, so you don't have to do all the digging yourself.

We've done our best to offer you a variety of seafood options from multiple steakhouse locations that range from casual to extremely upscale. By the end of this article, you'll not only know what seafood to order at your favorite steakhouse, but will also likely be blown away by the flavor of your newfound discovery. If that sounds good to you, then hold on to your seat; we've got profoundly amazing seafood recommendations coming up from some of the most popular steakhouse chains in the U.S.