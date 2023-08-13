The Best Seafood You'll Find At Steakhouse Chains
Steakhouse chains are amazing for bold and beefy entrées that will surely satisfy your palate and fulfill your cravings for all things umami. But what about when you're in the mood for a lighter approach to your evening meal? Most steakhouse restaurants dish up seafood options for customers, but which are actually worth your time is another topic completely. That's why we've hand-picked some of the very best seafood offerings at steakhouse chains out there, so you don't have to do all the digging yourself.
We've done our best to offer you a variety of seafood options from multiple steakhouse locations that range from casual to extremely upscale. By the end of this article, you'll not only know what seafood to order at your favorite steakhouse, but will also likely be blown away by the flavor of your newfound discovery. If that sounds good to you, then hold on to your seat; we've got profoundly amazing seafood recommendations coming up from some of the most popular steakhouse chains in the U.S.
Perfectly Grilled Salmon: Outback Steakhouse
The name pretty much sums it up on this one, and we're so elated that Outback Steakhouse offers it. Salmon is already known for its incredibly buttery and flaky texture, but when you add flavorful seasonings and perfect grilling techniques to the mix, it only makes things that much better.
At Outback Steakhouse, the chefs know how to get salmon cooked up right. And though Outback isn't very specific on the menu about what spice combinations you can expect your salmon to come seasoned with, you can know for sure that it'll be enough to keep your taste buds happy. According to Tripadvisor reviews, this seasoned grilled salmon earns its name as "perfect" considering its amazing taste along with the flavorful remoulade sauce it's paired with. Outback elevates the dining experience by complementing this perfect salmon with well-seasoned rice and a serving of fresh steamed veggies. This light and tasty meal will make the perfect dinner for seafood lovers dining at Outback Steakhouse. Enjoy!
Wild West Shrimp: LongHorn Steakhouse
The Wild West Shrimp at LongHorn Steakhouse is mentioned as the guests' favorite appetizer on the menu, and according to reviews we've found, we certainly don't doubt that. The well-established steakhouse chain offers Wild West Shrimp perfectly fried to a crisp golden brown before hitting it with spicy (though not overly so) peppers, and just enough garlic butter to make it wonderfully flavorsome. The appetizer is then served with a side of creamy cool ranch to balance all those deliciously rich and robust flavors.
One Wild West Shrimp devotee on Tripadvisor concurs that this one is an appetizer that never ceases to please them, no matter how many times they order it. Still, another commenter agrees that the taste of this shrimp is "awesome" with the perfect "crispy but tender" texture you could ever expect from restaurant fried shrimp. If you haven't yet, you should definitely get your hands on it the next time you're at LongHorn Steakhouse. Give it a go, and you would likely not be disappointed.
Fried Catfish: Texas Roadhouse
Most people probably don't frequent steakhouses for the awesome fried fish, but at Texas Roadhouse, trying the fried fish is something you'll definitely want to consider. According to a server at Texas Roadhouse on Reddit, the fried catfish served there is nothing short of amazing. It's even paired with an out-of-this-world creamy tartar sauce, taking its flavor over the edge.
Worried about the freshness of the catfish? Those with a palate trained to discern fresh fish from store-bought may find themselves pleasantly surprised at how truly fresh this steakhouse catfish actually tastes. One reviewer even went as far as to say that it reminds him of the flavor of the fish he used to catch as a kid.
We don't know about you, but that sounds pretty impressive, especially for a well-known steakhouse chain like Texas Roadhouse. Don't forget to pair it with a Texas Roadhouse side dish, such as the well-seasoned green beans, Kraft mac and cheese, or shockingly tasty salads to make the meal darn near perfect. Hats off to you, Texas Roadhouse.
Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass: Fleming's Prime Steakhouse
Miso glazed sea bass? Yes, please! Fleming's Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass is the ultimate treasure we've found amongst steakhouses. It's cooked in a rich and deliciously tasty miso glaze, but that isn't all. You also get this superstar seafood paired with orange-seasoned spinach and arugula, along with sesame seeds and pickled red onion for even more flavor.
Even a quick scan of Yelp reviews can confirm that this Fleming's steakhouse meal is beyond delicious, with many noting it as a top recommendation, even if their opinion of other menu options were subpar. For this reason, we can confidently recommend you try the miso-glazed sea bass the next time you find yourself seated at this popular steakhouse; especially if you're craving something a little different from traditional steakhouse fare for the day. Finish off your meal with a hearty portion of New York-style cheesecake, or a rich and decadent slice of carrot cake before rolling yourself out. Yep, Fleming's has it all ... and we're so here for it.
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail: Fogo de Chão
Fogo de Chão is a well-known Brazilian steakhouse chain with locations all over the nation, and a hearty handful of locations centered right in Brazil. This restaurant has struck the right tune with fans who love a good Brazilian steak, along with many other offerings with — you guessed it — seafood topping the list of fan favorites.
Though Fogo de Chão delivers in terms of giving customers a choice between a variety of delectable seafood dishes, we really found ourselves enjoying the jumbo shrimp cocktail. This is a small plate intended to be consumed alongside the churrasco (or Brazilian beef), but the shrimp really does pack good flavor all on its own. This tasty appetizer is served alongside Fogo de Chão's own malagueta cocktail sauce as a perfectly enticing way to start your evening meal off right.
If you want a little extra something to pair with your jumbo shrimp, be sure to browse over Fogo de Chão's interesting side dish options that you aren't likely to find in other places. Options like caramelized bananas, polenta, and fogo feijoada are just a few picks available for your seafood pairing at this popular Brazilian steakhouse chain. Eat up!
Sea Scallops: Mastro's Steakhouse
Planning for a swanky evening at Mastro's Steakhouse? Make sure you make it a point to try the sea scallops. For the most part, fans are raving about how perfectly cooked the sea scallops are with one Yelp reviewer even stating that this seemingly modest portion of goodness was definitely filling.
So, what can you expect to get with the delicious seafood meal? Well, given the very minimalistic online menu, we aren't exactly sure. What we do know is that this upscale steakhouse offers several seemingly satisfying side dishes, such as mashed potatoes drenched in garlic, broccolini, and even white cheddar mac and cheese.
With all this talk of yummy scallops, you'll probably want to make your way over to Mastro's as soon as you have the opportunity, especially if you're lucky enough to have one in your area. One thing we'd like to mention before you make a special trip is that, unlike a few of the other steakhouses mentioned on this list, Mastro's enforces a very strict dress code. Just be aware of that before you stop through; otherwise, feel free to dig in.
New England Clam Chowder: The Capital Grille
If you're stopping at The Capital Grille for lunch or dinner, the New England Clam Chowder is a great option as a light appetizer. The company describes the clam chowder as being flavored with its own blend of special seasonings, all of which we are certain are nothing short of amazing.
Yelp reviewers agree — this clam chowder is nothing to scoff at, as its creamy and delicious base pairs perfectly with the robust amount of clams you get in each bowl. And while one reviewer asserts that the bowl may seem somewhat tiny at first blush, the soup itself is rather hearty and filling. Another reviewer notes that though the New England Clam Chowder is indeed very tasty, it isn't at all salty, which is indeed a refreshing find. All in all, the consensus is that the New England Clam Chowder at The Capital Grille is well worth ordering whether for lunch or a robust appetizer. And from what we're reading from its admirers, you likely won't be disappointed with what you receive.
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes: Shula's Steak House
If you love crab cakes, you'll likely go wild for Shula's Steak House Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes. These cakes are standouts amongst an already stellar lineup of delicious Shula food, and customers can't seem to stop raving over them. Shula's offers a miniature appetizer portion of crab cakes as well, but we'd encourage you to give the jumbo lump crab cakes a go, especially if you are already a fan of crab cakes to begin with. Expect to relish this extremely flavorful seafood pick paired with delicious remoulade sauce along with cucumber salad and robust steak fries.
Reviewers on Yelp proclaim this is one of the tastiest items on the menu, and one reviewer was particularly impressed with the moisture of the cakes along with the abundant amount you receive. And considering you get a salad and steak fries along with it, we're thinking this might make a wonderful meal for those of you who may enter a restaurant ravenously hungry, but in the mood for something different from typical steakhouse fare. Give these crab cakes a try; based on the comments we've seen, you'll be glad you did.
Calamari: Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse
Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse is known for dishing up amazing food that certainly includes Italian fare, but isn't limited to only Italian dishes. Davio's offers an exquisite lineup of fresh-tasting and savory seafood options, but what has ravished the hearts of many is its crispy calamari.
Now, not every restaurant offers calamari, but when it does, we get really excited. In the case of Davio's, the calamari is said to be particularly incredible, as it is served with fresh cherry peppers alongside creamy aioli. While most people order this one as an appetizer, you could easily pair this deliciously crispy meal with any of Davio's other tempting sides to make a full-on satisfying meal that will fill your stomach and satisfy your taste buds all at the same time.
Try the green beans served with almonds, Parmesan broccolini, Yukon gold potatoes, or creamy corn as particularly notable pairings to sidekick your calamari order. No matter how you choose to enjoy it, just know that the calamari here is a beloved menu item ... even if it is only an appetizer. Yum!
Seared Ahi Tuna: Ruth's Chris Steak House
Another popular appetizer steakhouse menu, the Seared Ahi Tuna at Ruth's Chris Steak House, is one of those grabs you could easily sleep on if you aren't careful. Yes, ahi tuna can be enjoyed as an entrée, but just because this restaurant offers it as a pre-meal doesn't mean it isn't good. In fact, good in this case isn't even the right word. The ahi tuna at Ruth's Chris Steak House is absolutely marvelous.
The tuna is described as being paired with cool English cucumber and mustard beer sauce. Already sounds delish, doesn't it? Customers concur that this is a show-stopping appetizer, with most claiming the ahi tuna to be cooked to utter perfection, and one reviewer on Yelp claiming it to be "the best tuna" she ever had. We'll admit, it's hard to mess up something as tasty as ahi tuna, but apparently, Ruth's Chris really gets this dish done right. So, if you aren't in the mood for steak, or simply want something light and tasty to satisfy your palate before the main course, the ahi tuna at Ruth's Chris may just be the perfect option for you.
King Crab: STK Steakhouse
If you love crab, you'll likely fall head-over-heels for STK Steakhouse King Crab. The King Crab is served as a part of the restaurant's "raw bar" alongside other tempting offerings, including oysters and shrimp cocktail. Sold at market price, the King Crab comes with dijonnaise, cocktail, sauce, and lemon.
As far as we can tell, almost everyone who has sampled the King Crab here loves all the flavor and texture this particular dish brings. Everything from the presentation to the flavor is spot on. Since your King Crab may not come with anything accompanying it, you should feel free to look into ordering any one of STK's yummy side dishes, from confit mushrooms served with cheese and bacon to creamed spinach or even asparagus. Heck, you could even really go off the rails and order a fresh hot side of tater tots to go along with it (yep, STK actually serves those). So, go ahead and take your pick; looks like STK has a little something for everybody.
Oyster Rockefeller: Rare Society
Rare Society, found primarily in California, is a wonderful restaurant that dishes up a multitude of tempting eats perfect for satisfying even the strongest pangs of hunger. Though traditionally viewed as a steakhouse, Rare Society, like so many of the other steakhouses, offers a plethora of decadent seafood grabs for non-steak lovers to enjoy.
Though there are several seafood options on the menu, the one that seems to be particularly tasty is the Oyster Rockefeller. Described on the menu as served alongside lemon, fennel, spinach, and arugula, our mouths are already watering for that unmistakable fresh ocean flavor that comes distinctly from the delicious taste of fresh oysters. Indeed, one reviewer on Yelp sings the praises of this dish, claiming it to be all you'd expect it to be and more. She notes that the "citrus perfectly balances the salty ocean flavor of the oysters," along with the spinach and arugula, to make this a near-irresistible meal.
Ocean Roll: Ocean Prime
Ocean Prime is known for being a steakhouse that also offers exceptional seafood cuisine, just as the name would suggest. If you've ever had the pleasure of visiting this upscale swanky restaurant, you know just how tantalizing the food here gets. Still, there are some items on the menu that hit the tongue just right and leave fans feverishly craving for more.
So, which item on the Ocean Prime menu gets our accolades today? The Ocean Roll, of course. Ocean Prime's signature Ocean Roll is made with #1 sushi-grade tuna, along with salmon, Hamachi, chili garlic oil, and avocado. If you're looking for something with a little more kick, you may even enjoy the Dynamite Roll, made with shrimp, spicy mayo, and a generous sprinkling of sesame seeds. Sure, it's sushi, and it won't likely be everyone's top pick. Still, we're sure digging the taste of it, and in fact, we think the Ocean Roll is arguably one of the tastiest rolls on Ocean Prime's sushi menu.
Jumbo Shrimp Bruno: The Palm
If you love hearty jumbo shrimp, then you'll likely love the recommendation we have coming for you next. The Palm steakhouse can be found lining the streets of California, along with several other locations in varying states across the country. Though upscale and requiring a particular dress code, The Palm is also noted as having a certain level of busyness and cheer that may convince you to let your hair down, and enjoy all the fun this restaurant has to offer.
As far as recommending a great seafood pick for you at this establishment, we'll have to go with the Jumbo Shrimp Bruno as our top pick. While the jumbo shrimp is only sampled as an appetizer, we can't get enough of the perfectly light-coated breading that comes on it, along with the flavorful "bruno" sauce drizzled generously on top. The sauce is made up of Dijon mustard and is listed as a signature sauce offered exclusively at The Palm restaurant. Though this meal may not seem like much, it really is a tasty way to segue into the main meal. We recommend giving it a shot, especially if you're a die-hard shrimp fan, or one who goes crazy for mustard-based sauces.