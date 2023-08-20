How To Turn Store-Bought Cookies Into A 2-Ingredient Mug Cake

If you have a sweet tooth and aren't immune to those late-night baked-good cravings, then chances are that you've picked up a box or two of Chips Ahoy or Oreo cookies in your day. These packaged sweets are basically staples, and they give you all the nostalgic, sugary vibes without any of the work required for actually baking cookies. Still, there are days when a pre-packaged cookie may leave a little to be desired. It certainly lacks the warm, cozy, freshly baked feeling of a homemade baked good fresh out of the oven.

Enter, the mug cake. We've all seen a simple mug cake recipe or two before. These microwavable single-serve delicacies are the world's answer to wanting a fresh-baked good but not wanting to actually prepare a fresh-baked good. Still, the newest mug cake to arrive on the scene just might take the cake. This one requires only two ingredients, and one of said ingredients is likely already your go-to sweet snack. If you're looking for a delicious cake that's incredibly simple to make, a Chips Ahoy cookie just may be the secret ingredient.