Nestlé's Cookie Dough Is Being Recalled For Wood Chip Contamination

People have complained that their chicken is woodier than normal, but chocolate chip cookies? That's a new one. Unfortunately, for those who love the convenience of "break and bake" refrigerated cookie dough, the woodiness in this cookie dough could be literal. That's because Nestlé USA just announced a recall of some of its Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars — via the FDA — due to several customers reporting that they found wood fragments in the dough.

Thankfully, for those who can't resist the allure of pre-made cookie dough, the recall is limited to just two batches of Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars and does not apply to any of the company's other products. The recalled product comes in a 16.5-ounce package and includes those labeled with the batch number 311457531K with a best-by date of August 23, 2023, and batch number 311557534K with a best-by date of October 23, 2023.