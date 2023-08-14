Nestlé's Cookie Dough Is Being Recalled For Wood Chip Contamination
People have complained that their chicken is woodier than normal, but chocolate chip cookies? That's a new one. Unfortunately, for those who love the convenience of "break and bake" refrigerated cookie dough, the woodiness in this cookie dough could be literal. That's because Nestlé USA just announced a recall of some of its Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars — via the FDA — due to several customers reporting that they found wood fragments in the dough.
Thankfully, for those who can't resist the allure of pre-made cookie dough, the recall is limited to just two batches of Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars and does not apply to any of the company's other products. The recalled product comes in a 16.5-ounce package and includes those labeled with the batch number 311457531K with a best-by date of August 23, 2023, and batch number 311557534K with a best-by date of October 23, 2023.
What to do if you have any recalled cookie dough
The Nestlé recall announcement doesn't specify how wood fragments potentially made their way into Nestlé's Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars, but regardless of where they came from, any of the recalled products should be returned to the store where purchased for a refund or replacement.
Wood isn't necessarily inherently dangerous to consume as long as it's not in its usual solid form — otherwise its potential to contain splinters and sharp edges make it a risky prospect. Mysterious wood fragments making their way into raw cookie dough is a highly unusual and alarming matter due to concerns about potential choking hazards and sanitation. So, even if you're feeling brave about the possibility of finding a twig in your cookies, you should still get rid of that recalled cookie dough – if you find it in your fridge — just to be on the safe side.