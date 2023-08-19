You Should Be Adding Pistachios To Coffee Cake

Whether you create your coffee cake from scratch, use a boxed brand, or purchase it from a local bakery, there's no denying its comforting warmth. Have you ever considered incorporating pistachios into the mix? Given their crunchy, nutty, salty flavor profile, we think pistachios can elevate this dessert to new heights. Depending on how prominently you want to feature them, you can integrate pistachios into your creation in numerous ways.

Start by roasting pistachios and finely chopping them for a delectable, crumbly topping. Alternatively, you can fold them directly into your coffee cake batter — but don't overmix it while adding them in. Another route is to incorporate pistachios into the streusel mixture between the layers of your coffee cake. For those who want to venture into even more uncharted territory, consider introducing coffee into your coffee cake to evoke the flavors of a pistachio latte.

Surprising as it may sound, traditional coffee cake recipes typically omit coffee as an ingredient, despite the name. This delightful treat boasts an intriguing history that dates back to the 1800s, and the term "coffee cake" emerged from the practice of serving coffee, an expensive commodity at the time, as a display of affluence to guests. However, there's no reason not to break from tradition. The next time you whip up your favorite coffee cake recipe, do yourself a favor and don't forget the pistachios — or a splash of coffee.