Give Your Favorite Cocktails A Boost With Coffee-Infused Spirits

Elevate your favorite cocktails to new heights by introducing the rich and complex flavors of coffee-infused spirits. This intriguing technique offers a delightful twist to traditional mixology by infusing your drinks with the robust essence of coffee. But what's the science behind this flavor fusion? Coffee-infused spirits are created through maceration, a process in which coffee beans are steeped in alcohol.

The porous nature of coffee beans allows them to release their aromatic compounds and flavor. The extraction process is influenced by factors like time, temperature, and the golden ratio of coffee beans to alcohol (1:3, 1 part coffee beans to 3 parts spirit). Roughly speaking, this translates to nearly a cup of beans for an entire bottle of your chosen spirit. If you're contemplating whether to use whole beans or ground coffee, we recommend opting for whole beans. Ground coffee has the potential to cloud the mixture.

Additionally, this presents the perfect opportunity to utilize any leftover coffee beans you may have. Whether it's a rich coffee-infused vodka for your espresso martini or a velvety coffee-infused bourbon for a twist on the classic Old Fashioned, experimenting with coffee-infused spirits adds depth, character, and a touch of caffeinated elegance to your cocktails.