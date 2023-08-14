Trader Joe's Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips Have Already Been Spotted

While there are some criticisms, most people seem to really enjoy this seasonal snack. On the positive side, customers on Trader Joe's Reviews have claimed these chips are among the best — if not the best — they've ever tasted.

One commenter attributed this to their unique ingredients: "They have tomato, carrot and pumpkin in them and are almost nutty and not very salty." Another commenter on Reddit said the chips have a "buttery" flavor, while someone else said, "They taste so much better than regular tortilla chips somehow!"

However, not everyone agreed. Negative feedback included one person's claim that the chips were greasy and "nearly flavorless," which led them to wonder if they got a bad batch. On TikTok, someone said, "They're so freaking cute but tasted like cardboard."

Overall, the consensus seems to be that Trader Joe's Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips are yummy — and worth watching for. Those interested in trying these autumnal chips should act quickly because they're usually only around for a limited time. By last October, some customers had already reported the chips were hard to find in stores.