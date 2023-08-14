Trader Joe's Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips Have Already Been Spotted
In past years, the pumpkin spice latte has been a fall staple. Its appearance usually signals that summer is on the way out and autumn is right around the corner. However, another harbinger of the changing seasons has arrived: Trader Joe's. Every year, Trader Joe's shoppers eagerly await its fall treats, and one of the chain's most iconic has already been spotted in stores: Trader Joe's Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips.
In a TikTok video posted on August 11, a creator shared a picture of a large end cap display full of bags of Trader Joe's Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips at their local store. The chips retail for $2.99 and, as the name might lead one to believe, boast fun leaf shapes. They also highlight warm autumn colors, making them a favorite for parties celebrating the season. When looking past appearances, however, you may wonder whether these corn chips taste good, too. By most accounts, they seem to live up to the hype.
Reviews of TJ's Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips are mostly positive
While there are some criticisms, most people seem to really enjoy this seasonal snack. On the positive side, customers on Trader Joe's Reviews have claimed these chips are among the best — if not the best — they've ever tasted.
One commenter attributed this to their unique ingredients: "They have tomato, carrot and pumpkin in them and are almost nutty and not very salty." Another commenter on Reddit said the chips have a "buttery" flavor, while someone else said, "They taste so much better than regular tortilla chips somehow!"
However, not everyone agreed. Negative feedback included one person's claim that the chips were greasy and "nearly flavorless," which led them to wonder if they got a bad batch. On TikTok, someone said, "They're so freaking cute but tasted like cardboard."
Overall, the consensus seems to be that Trader Joe's Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips are yummy — and worth watching for. Those interested in trying these autumnal chips should act quickly because they're usually only around for a limited time. By last October, some customers had already reported the chips were hard to find in stores.