The Trader Joe's Fall Treat Shoppers Have Been Waiting For

In case you don't shop at Trader Joe's yourself, and therefore haven't heard about the chain's drama-filled pandemic lines or read the many Reddit threads devoted to the store, it has an incredibly loyal customer base. One of the many reasons is Trader Joes' sheer variety of private label and seasonal offerings, which make the store feel like a voyage of culinary discovery, minus the airfare. This is true year-round, but it's especially noticeable as favorite fall flavors make the rounds.

For one, Trader Joe's knows how to work the pumpkin to the max, and the chain carries a vast array of pumpkin-themed items — from pumpkin cream cheese to pumpkin butter to pumpkin gnocchi to pumpkin spice toffee cake — eliciting tremendous enthusiasm each year.

But even for diehard pumpkin spice lovers (and definitely for the haters out there) the obsession can get a little old. Pumpkins aren't the only thing in season at this time of year, after all. Plus, there are foods and fragrances that "feel" autumnal even if they're not truly seasonal. Those who live near lots of maple trees know that maple tapping season isn't until the spring — and yet, maple syrup has that rich, natural flavor that makes it fit right in with other fall flavors.