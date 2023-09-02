Silky Smooth Carrot Ginger Soup Recipe

For those times when you're feeling under the weather or you just want something warm and comforting for dinner, there's no better option than soup, and it's even better yet if it's homemade. While canned or premade soup offers convenience, nothing beats the flavor and freshness of the from-scratch stuff — take, for example, this silky smooth carrot ginger soup, courtesy of recipe developer Catherine Brookes. She describes this soup as being "full of color, goodness, and flavor," and says, "It's perfect for all seasons and uses just a few simple ingredients," along with, "This soup feels like a hug in a bowl!"

If a hug in a bowl is just what you need after a long day, then you've definitely come to the right place. And, despite being a from-scratch soup, you'll need fewer than 10 ingredients to make the magic happen. That means that you'll spend minimal time fussing over ingredients and more time enjoying a bowlful of comforting goodness — no matter the season, that's a win-win.