Pictures That Show The Evolution Of Menus Over The Years

Most modern diners don't give restaurant menus a second thought. These items have become such an expected element of contemporary life that we can hardly go a full day without reading a menu somewhere. But even though the earliest examples date back to Ancient Egypt, menus weren't always a part of the dining experience. As restaurant service has evolved through the years, menus have changed, too, altering form to accommodate the needs of the hungry public through the decades. Chances are, if there's a visual presentation where words and images come together to accent one another, it's been a format for a restaurant menu somewhere along the line.

Where did restaurant menus get their start, and how did they transform into the colorful food catalogs and clickable smartphone apps we're used to today? It's a history best told in the form of photographs, with examples of significant steps in the evolutionary chain representing leaps in progress. From the simplest start as a printed list of dishes to the futuristic dots and dashes of QR codes, here's a visual history of how menus have changed through the years.