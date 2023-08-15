Worlds Collide When You Pair Cal-Ital Wines With Spaghetti And Red Sauce

What drink works best to wash down your spaghetti in red sauce? Many people's knee-jerk response might just be "red wine," and sommelier Troy Brown, co-owner of Denver restaurant Noble Riot, is no exception. Brown does, however, have a preference for what types of red wines he likes to serve with plates of tomato-sauced pasta. As he tells Mashed, he favors what he calls Cal-Ital wines, explaining that this nickname "is short for Californian-Italian, and it means Italian grapes that are grown in California."

Although tomatoes, too, are grown in the Golden State (it's actually a top producer of this type of produce), Brown sees pairing California-grown Italian grapes with tomato-sauced pasta as possibly going against a culinary rule that states "If it grows together, it goes together." As he tells us, "In the world of global agriculture, everything is made to go with anything any time of year" and he feels that wines made from California-grown Italian grape styles such as Barbera, Nebbiolo, and Nero d'Avola are "a great combination of Old World charm and New World sunshine" that makes for a beautiful accompaniment to spaghetti marinara.