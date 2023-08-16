Why Is No One Talking About How Fire H Mart's Food Court Is?

Over 40 years have passed since the first H Mart opened its doors in Queens, New York. Today, this family business has expanded to over 97 stores in the United States. For those unfamiliar, the Asian supermarket chain is the go-to place to buy authentic Korean ingredients and snacks like kimchi, instant ramen, and Asian pears. However, with its dazzling food courts, H Mart is much more than just a grocery store.

H Mart food courts house a variety of Asian cuisines, such as Japanese, Taiwanese, and Thai, depending on the location. And, of course, it covers all the Korean food you didn't know you should be ordering. People online mention being impressed with the authentic meals and say they crave the experience of dining in these sensational food courts.

At H Mart, even when you only plan on shopping for groceries, you can't help but be intercepted by the smells of Korean fried chicken and savory udon. There's no need to shop on an empty stomach when the vast options and quick service can lead you to a full, satisfying meal right in the grocery store.