How Bagels Became A Beloved Post-Fast Meal For Yom Kippur

Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, features a day of repentance and atonement that includes a 25-hour fast period during which neither food nor drink are consumed. When it comes time to break the holiday fast, one of the mainstay items eaten by American Jews is the bagel, often accompanied by lox and a schmear of cream cheese or other various toppings or spreads. Bagels help replace precious carbs lost from the fast and it provides a great way to safely ease back into sensible eating without overdoing it with a huge meal.

While traditional foods to break the Yom Kippur fast can vary depending on the country and culture, in the U.S. the bagel became a beloved post-fast meal. Part of its appeal had to do with its practicality — Jews are prohibited from preparing or cooking dishes on Yom Kippur so a bagel with a spread offers a quick and convenient means of sustenance. But, that's not the only significance behind bagels being a popular part of a meal to break the Yom Kippur fast in America.