Persians Originally Made Ice Cream With A Carb-Filled Favorite

When we think of ice cream, we tend to picture a frozen dairy dessert made of cream or custard, blended with milk, sugar, and assorted flavors. But in ancient Persia (modern-day Iran) during the reign of the Achaemenid Empire, they developed a very different take on the treat that used pasta as the base. Called faloodeh, it is believed to date back to 400 B.C. and may even be the first ever chilled confection to have emerged on the scene, although records indicate that these very same Persians may have already created an ice-cream like product of sweetened ice, fruits, flavorings, and toppings about 100 years earlier.

The iced concoction historically consisted of noodles, rose water, lime juice, and cherry syrup. These noodles were initially made from wheat, rice, maize, or arrowroot, but today the recipe typically calls for vermicelli rice noodles you can buy in stores or markets. Back in its formative years, a domed ice house structure called a yakhchal was used to keep the ice for faloodeh cold. It is prepared by freezing the sugary syrup ingredients, crushing them, blending the mixture with the noodles, and freezing the mixture again, creating a delightfully crisp-but-melting texture for the noodle. Faloodeh draws frequent comparisons to granita, an Italian-style flavored ice, and the dessert actually has more similarities with sorbet than ice cream. Its roots are traced to the Iranian city of Shiraz, and in a nod to its birthplace, it's also known as faloodeh Shirazi.