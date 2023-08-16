The One Thing Fans Hate Most About Costco's Food Court Ice Cream

What's so bad about trying to eat Costco's food court ice cream with a wooden spoon? According to many customers replying to the viral TikTok video, a lot. "I'd literally genuinely rather eat my own shoe that put a cold wooden spoon near my teeth," shared one commenter, while another gave an unconventional tip for the haters. "I soak the spoon in my mouth first, to get the taste out." You do you, creative customer.

Others shared that they don't mind the wooden spoons at the Costco food court, and some even professed to love them. "I love the taste of wooden spoons," shared one commenter, while another said, "they're fun to chew." Why do some people love this utensil style while others hate it? The tongue is an extremely sensitive organ, one that can even discern particle sizes in the foods we eat, which is part of why texture can determine if we like a food or not (for instance, preferring creamy mashed potatoes to grainy or gloppy mashed potatoes). But people have their own preferences, which is why to some, eating with a wooden spoon is "nails on a chalkboard" (via Reddit), while to others, they "taste and feel so good."

There's one tasty way to avoid the spoon debacle altogether. This Costco churro ice cream hack is what food court dreams are made of, because at the end of the day, it's hard to argue with using a churro to eat ice cream instead of a spoon.