Costco's Churro Ice Cream Hack Is What Food Court Dreams Are Made Of

Costco is a great place to stock up on grocery items, but the retailer is also known for its food court. It's the perfect place to grab a bite after a shopping trip, and its offerings are surprisingly good considering their low prices. Costo's hot dogs are famous for being cheap and delicious, and the store's pizzas and desserts attract just as many customers. The internet has even come up with hacks to enhance Costco's food court menu, and one trend takes its churros to the next level.

The hack combines Costco's twisty cinnamon snack with its ice cream sundaes. Currently, the retailer sells its vanilla ice cream plain, with chocolate sauce or a berry topping. The churros mesh well with either of these concoctions, and they fit easily into the cups they're served in. While restaurants and fast food joints may sell similar sundaes, putting one together from Costco's offerings is a way to save money and enjoy a sweet treat all at once.