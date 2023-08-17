The Starbucks Loaded Egg Sandwich Hack Is The Ideal Way To Start The Day

Most Starbucks aficionados head to the coffee joint in the morning for just that: their daily cup of joe. Starbucks is, of course, known for its signature and seasonal coffee beverages, including caramel macchiatos, white chocolate mochas, and cinnamon dolce lattes. Plus, who can forget the classic Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte? Whether you love it or hate it, you certainly know about it.

However, Starbucks is also a destination for quick, convenient breakfast foods, from flaky pastries to more substantial options like a bacon, sausage, and egg wrap and an egg white sandwich with spinach and feta.

TikToker @angelycaleeanne — presumably a Starbucks employee, as she wears a Starbucks apron in the video — shared their favorite loaded egg sandwich hack featuring a grilled cheese sandwich, bacon egg bites, and a side of avocado spread for dipping. Let's just say this sandwich hack from the Starbucks breakfast menu is an ideal way to get your morning going.