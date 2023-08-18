Taco Bell Crunchwrap: Trust Us, It Looks Nothing Like They Promised

Even though every single Taco Bell menu item seems to be made with the same four or five components, the chain still manages to get creative with its offerings. The company finds a way to put its own uniquely American spin on Mexican ingredients, and you can't deny the ingenuity of its creations.

If you tried to order a Crunchwrap Supreme from a taqueria in Mexico City, for instance, all you'd likely get in return is a funny look. But Taco Bell's signature item is a marvel of intricate fast food construction: Nacho cheese, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream are all supported by a corn chip backbone and then enveloped in the soft hug of a griddled flour tortilla. At least, that's how it appears in the pictures on Taco Bell's site.

We ordered a Crunchwrap to see how it really looked, and let's just say there's a reason that Taco Bell is a two-in-the-morning food for many people. In the harsh light of day and without the aid of any psychoactive substances, the Crunchwrap wasn't as beautiful or as tasty as Taco Bell's photos led us to believe.