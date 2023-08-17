Sorry, But Fast Food Chains Need More Self-Service Kiosks

When McDonald's first debuted self-service kiosks, the company was met with both positivity and criticism. Either way, the burger joint followed through with its decision, and in 2018, began adding 1,000 new machines to United States stores each quarter. In the summer of 2023, Burger King began its second attempt at integrating these kiosks, and for good reason: As each generation embraces its differences, self-service is becoming more important than ever. "We're seeing a much better guest reception to the kiosks than we might have seen, say, five to seven years ago in the U.S.," Burger King CEO Josh Kobza told Restaurant Business.

These machines have many advantages — they make customization easy, they minimize employee error and confusion, and they help speed up the flow of dining room traffic. A 2019 study by Tillster found that 30% of consumers prefer kiosks over traditional ordering, and 65% say they'd frequent certain restaurants more often if self-service was offered. These systems clearly have benefits for the average customer, but they're also integral in boosting business.