The Case Against Putting Actual Cake In Your Ice Cream Cake

With ice cream cakes, there are two different schools of thought. Some purists like their cakes made with ice cream alone, while others, when confronted with layers of ice cream on top of ice cream, will disappointedly denounce the cake as a lie. While ice cream cake purveyor Baskin-Robbins opts to take the middle ground, appeasing both types of customers by offering both caked and cakeless options, Dairy Queen goes with a cake-free approach. Carvel, home of the famous Fudgie the Whale, is also cakeless.

Cake fans, we understand your desire for a two-in-one dessert, but perhaps an easier way to have your cake and eat ice cream, too would be simply to eat a slice a la mode. An ice cream cake is much easier to make if you leave out the actual cake because you get to skip over all of the baking and just go straight to scooping the ice cream. What's more, ice cream cakes must, of necessity, be stored in the freezer, but this tends to suck all of the moisture out of the cake layer and leave it hard and dry. An all-ice cream cake, though, is but a single consistency and will keep in the freezer the same way that non-cake-shaped ice cream does.