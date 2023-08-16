We Got Our Hands On The New Hot Ones-Inspired Hot Pockets, And They Bring The Fire

We decided not to take a very close look at the ingredients in any of Hot Pockets before we tasted them to keep from jumping to any conclusions about the flavors, or how hot they were going to be. So even though this is the mildest of all the Hot Pockets in terms of spice, it's actually the last one we tried during the taste test. And after everything we'd just put ourselves through, the Spicy Garlic Chicken & Bacon Hot Pocket was a welcome relief.

It's filled with cheddar cheese, chicken strip pieces, and chunks of bacon, all of which were easy enough to enjoy, and reminding us that regardless of which hot sauce might be involved, few things compare to the scorching hot cheese lava that comes out of a Hot Pocket if you eat it too quickly after microwaving. A subtle warmth is noticeable in these Hot Pockets, but we didn't have any issues eating and enjoying the whole piece.

The hot sauce listed in the ingredients is the Fresno chile-based sauce Hot Ones "The Classic" hot sauce, Garlic Fresno Edition. It's one of three classic hot sauces available from the brand, and it last appeared on the show in season 18. Hot Ones gives it a 2 out of 10 for heat, with an estimated 1,800 Scoville Heat Units (SHU) — which is admittedly pretty low on the Scoville scale. Just about anyone should be able to handle the heat here.