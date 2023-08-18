Air Fry Anything Bacon-Wrapped For A Crunchy, Savory Journey

If you believe everything tastes better wrapped in bacon, we've got some delicious recipes that will be right up your alley. From more complex concoctions to easy combinations, these suggestions prove that there are so many amazing ways to use bacon — and they are sure to wow a crowd. You can wrap your appetizer, main course, or dessert in bacon and throw it into the air fryer for a crispy culinary journey in three acts.

Start off the night with a simple plate of bacon-wrapped asparagus. Gather a small handful of stalks and wrap them with the bacon cut of your choosing, season, and air fry at 360 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes. While guests are enjoying this savory appetizer, prep an easy main course by wrapping bacon around your favorite protein. For a deliciously cheesy bacon-wrapped chicken dish, layer slices of your preferred cheese over thinly sliced chicken breasts, wrap them in bacon, and place the bundle in the air fryer for 20 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit or until the chicken is cooked through.

For dessert, bacon-wrapped stuffed dates are the perfect way to end a meal, as they boast a complex flavor and involve little preparation. Stuff dates with your desired cheese, such as smooth goat cheese, and wrap them in salty bacon. After 7 minutes in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, drizzle them with honey and serve.