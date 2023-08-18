AI-Generated Food Commercials Are Impressively Uncomfortable

In recent years, there have been major advancements in AI that have allowed for more effective use of time, data, and technology across all aspects of society. But in the hands of curious creators, not all AI-generated outcomes are true to life, especially when it comes to food-related content.

A Reddit user spent a few hours teaching an AI how to create a completely artificial pizza commercial that ends with the awkward statement: "Your tummy say thank you." We aren't sure if we want to find out what the "secret things" might be on the digitally created pizza from Pepperoni Hug Spot. The AI-generated voice even attempts to promise fast delivery services, using the phrase, "Knock, knock? Who's there? Pizza magic." While many Reddit users are equally concerned and fascinated by the results, one user looked to the future, saying, "I bet one day most commercials will be generated this way. It's definitely going to be cheaper than a production crew if the quality is there."

With the rise of artificially generated photos and videos, creators across the internet have discovered that AI doesn't quite understand how people use their mouths. Among the various experiments, Ronnie Allman created an AI-generated commercial for beans in the style of filmmaker Wes Anderson, and people are seriously disturbed by the results. One commenter on YouTube said, "It still has that uncanny artificial feel." Another commenter wrote that "the deadpan expression of the two characters gives a creepy vibe."